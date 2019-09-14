One suspect dead after Border Patrol agent shot at traffic stop

Nature up close: How an insect is key to grizzly bears’ survival

The loss of a key food source – whitebark pine trees – to bark beetles can have a devastating effect on bears’ ability to hibernate

Protesters dangle from Houston bridge and close part of shipping channel

Sheriff’s deputies said at a morning press conference that they would not attempt to force a rescue

Sep 12

Trump

NOAA scientist rips “political” backing of Trump’s Dorian claims

Craig McLean, NOAA’s acting chief scientist, wrote an email to colleagues that called the agency’s response “political”

Sep 9

Hurricane Dorian's damage at Equinor's South Riding Point oil storage facility is seen from an aerial view over Grand Bahama, Bahamas, September 7, 2019.

Company pledges to clean up oil from facility damaged by Dorian

Norwegian-based Equinor says it was unclear how big the spill was at its oil terminal on Grand Bahama

Sep 8

beaver-judith-lehmberg-teeth-4500-promo-top.jpg

Nature up close: Beavers, the master engineers

A keystone species for animals and plants, beavers are crafty builders who continually reshape parts of Wyoming’s Snake River

Sep 7

