One woman dies in car crash Tuesday morning in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is dead after a three-car crash in Tupelo this morning.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said a 37-year-old woman died in the accident.

The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, at about 10 a.m.

The victim was driving one of the vehicles involved.

No names are being released at this time.

State troopers are investigating the accident.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter