One woman dies in Monday morning car crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Police are investigating a Monday morning car accident in Columbus that left one person dead.

59-year-old Catherine Rigdon was driving one of the cars involved in the crash on Highway 45. She was traveling north.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Rigdon was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle. She died last night.

Investigators are trying to determine if a medical condition caused the accident.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter