One woman in jail – one woman in the hospital after weekend stabbing

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County woman faces Aggravated assault charges after a weekend stabbing.

Monroe County deputies were called to a reported stabbing at a home on Buck Road near Aberdeen Saturday night.

When they got there, they found a woman in the backyard with multiple stab wounds, including one in the neck.

A female suspect had barricaded herself inside the house.

The Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team had to be called in

They were able to get into the house, where they found Stephanie Dawn Cantrell in a bedroom.

Cantrell surrendered peacefully.

She was arrested and is charged with Aggravated Assault.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.