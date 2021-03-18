One woman is dead after a shooting in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One woman is dead and another is in jail after a shooting in Oktibbeha County.

23-year-old Alexis Sanders of Canton is charged with murder.

She remains in the Oktibbeha County jail.

Her first court appearance is scheduled for tomorrow.

Deputies were called to the 22 hundred block of Hickory Grove Road on Tuesday evening.

They found 30-year-old Laquilla Clark had been shot one time.

Investigators have not released what may have sparked the gunfire.

Clark did live at the home where the shooting happened.

Law enforcement tried to save her but was unsuccessful.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt says an autopsy will be done at the state crime lab.