Only getting warmer from here

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are going to be warming up each day throughout this week. Cloud coverage will be in and out. Rain chance increases with a chance for storms on Friday.

MONDAY NIGHT: Temperatures tonight are going to fall below freezing once again. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. There is a freeze warning in place from 1AM to 9AM Tuesday morning. Make sure to bring pets and plants indoors.

TUES/WED: Cloud coverage will become partly cloudy. Temperatures will warm through the 60s and into the 70s. There is a light chance for rain on Wednesday, with the slightly heavier cloud coverage. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s Wednesday morning and in the middle 50s for Thursday morning, becoming much more mild.

THURS/FRI: Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days reaching into the low to middle 80s. There will be a mostly sunny sky for Thursday. A strong front will make its way into the area Friday afternoon, bringing the chance for showers and storms. A severe weather remains a possible, with all ingredients lining up ahead of time. The WCBI weather team will be watching over this threat for the next couple of days.