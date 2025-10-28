OpenAI may move forward with new business structure, partnership with Microsoft, regulator says
(ASSOCIATED PRESS) – According to Associated Press, OpenAI said Tuesday it has reorganized its ownership structure and converted its business into a public benefit corporation, and a crucial regulator, the Delaware attorney general, said she approved the plan.
The restructuring paves the way for the ChatGPT maker to more easily profit off its artificial intelligence technology even as it remains technically under the control of a nonprofit.
Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement she did not object to the proposal, seemingly bringing to an end more than a year of negotiations and announcements about the future of OpenAI’s governance and the power that for-profit investors and its nonprofit board will have over the organization’s technology.
The company also said it has signed a new agreement with its longtime backer, Microsoft, that gives the software giant a roughly 27% stake in OpenAI’s new for-profit corporation but changes some of the details of their close partnership.
The attorneys general of Delaware, where OpenAI is incorporated, and California, where it is headquartered, had both said they’re investigating the proposed changes. California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
OpenAI said it completed its restructuring “after nearly a year of engaging in constructive dialogue” with the offices in both states.
“OpenAI has completed its recapitalization, simplifying its corporate structure,” said a blog post Tuesday from Bret Taylor, the chair of OpenAI’s board of directors. “The nonprofit remains in control of the for-profit, and now has a direct path to major resources before AGI arrives.”