Operation BBQ Relief volunteers set up for service in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Barbecue pitmasters are serving up comfort in the wake of the recent ice storm in Oxford.

Volunteers with “Operation BBQ Relief” have been set up at the Walmart Supercenter parking lot in Oxford, dishing out hot plates of barbecue for anyone who needs a meal.

The Missouri-based non-profit provides comfort to those in need by serving thousands of plates of barbecue after a natural disaster.

Operation BBQ has huge smokers on site, with volunteers helping cook and serve barbecue to those in need.

Organizers of the relief effort say they can feed up to 5,000 people a day in the area.

They say it is a blessing to be able to provide barbecue to those who are looking for a moment of relief after a trying week.

Operation BBQ Relief also fed first responders and members of the Mississippi Army National Guard. The volunteers will move to Ripley and will start feeding people in that area on Tuesday.

