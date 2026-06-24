Operation Christmas Child volunteers hear how one shoebox helped change a child’s life

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It is a tradition for churches and families throughout our region at Christmas time to pack a shoebox full of gifts that will be delivered to children as part of Operation Christmas Child.

Volunteers in the Tupelo area for Operation Christmas Child were able to hear how one shoebox helped change the life of a child. Alex Sen Ji Mah Na has been visiting churches in the region, talking about the impact of Operation Christmas Child.

Alex grew up in Rwanda, and his caregivers were killed during that country’s genocide. He eventually ended up in an orphanage, and it was there that he received his shoebox full of gifts and the gospel message.

Eventually, Alex was adopted by a family in Minnesota, he became a Christian, and now he is an ambassador for Operation Christmas Child, working out of the ministry’s North Carolina offices.

Alex says every shoebox is special and can have a lasting impact on the life of a child.

Alex spoke at Harrisburg Baptist Church in Tupelo, which is a drop-off point for shoeboxes every November as part of Operation Christmas Child.

Over the years, more than 244 million shoebox gifts have been collected for children in more than 175 countries and territories. National collection week this year is November 16 through November 23.

Tune in tonight on WCBI News to learn more…

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