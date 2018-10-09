‘Operation Triple Beam’ Leads To Arrests Of 255 Violent Offenders

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A month long combined law enforcement operation puts more than 250 people in jail.

The U.S. Marshals led take down was dubbed “Operation Triple Beam.”

“It’s actually a three pronged initiative. You’ve got a reactive portion. We go out doing the arrests, search warrants. Proactive where we go out, speak to the public, asking them what can we do to make their neighborhood safer, letting them know we actually care. The third portion is accountability,” said Michael Quarles, Deputy Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

255 people were arrested on charges ranging from homicide, assault, robbery, arson, and drug distribution. Operation Triple Beam led to the seizure of $52,000 in narcotics, $50,000 in cash, 76 firearms and 11 stolen vehicles.

“Any operation like this is dangerous, even under the best of circumstances, and this is the best of circumstances, but truth of the matter is, with the task force we come in with an overwhelming show of force, it does happen, we have deputies killed every year in the line of duty , but there is safety in numbers,” said Danny McKittrick, the U.S. Marshal for North Mississippi.

More than 20 police and sheriff’s departments from Northeast Mississippi took part in “Operation Triple Beam Initiative,” law officers say it not only sends a strong message to would be offenders, but also to the law abiding public.

“We want the general public to know that we’re out here everyday, trying to make our county and community safe, and there’s many efforts to do it, lot of things you don’t hear about,” said Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.

“It sends a strong message to criminals in Monroe County, hey, we’re coming after you, you don’t know when we are coming but we have got you on our radar,” said Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell.

Law agencies conducted “Operation Triple Beam” earlier this summer in central and south Mississippi.

During Operation Triple Beam, a mobile lab provided by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms generated 17 leads on unsolved gun crimes in Northeast Mississippi.