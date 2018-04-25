Oregon State student jumps from fifth floor dorm window

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University authorities say a student experiencing a mental health crisis set a fire in his dorm room before jumping from the fifth floor window.

University officials say Oregon State Patrol troopers responded to the campus in Corvallis Tuesday evening on a call involving the welfare of a student and resident of Hawley Hall.

OSU’s vice president for marketing and university relations, Steve Clark, told the Gazette Times there were statements made that could be construed as aggressive and threatening, so officials weren’t taking anything for granted.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Clark says the unidentified male student jumped from the dorm’s top floor around 10:30 p.m. He was then taken into custody and to a hospital. Clark did not know the student’s condition.

The fire was extinguished by sprinklers in the dorm.

Hawley Hall was evacuated during the incident, reports CBS Portland affiliate KOIN-TV.