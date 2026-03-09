Organ Donation Mural unveiled at NMMC in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A mural highlighting the importance of organ donation was unveiled at NMMC Tupelo.

The three-part mural was designed and painted by former Tupelo High School art students, Sidney Kelly and Chris Ramirez. They designed and painted the mural, which was dedicated this morning in the main lobby of NMMC Tupelo.

The mural features a tree as the centerpiece, the lotus flower, and other symbols of life. The mural also features a stained glass design. Representatives from the hospital, along with the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency, were on hand for the dedication.

Everyone involved said they hope the mural raises awareness of the need for organ donors.

“We decided on the rolling hills as a symbol of continuity, the way life flows, whether it is from one person to another through organ donation, or just throughout someone’s life,” said Kelly.

“We hope people will see the tree and see the importance of organ and tissue donation, and that our donor heroes and their families have given so much, and this is just to honor them and to encourage others to be organ donors,” said Trisha Byrd from MORA.

One organ donor can potentially save the lives of eight people. There are currently more than one thousand Mississippians on a waiting list for an organ donation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.