Organ donor speaks at Columbus’ Baptist Golden Triangle

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Good parents will give up the world for their children, including doing whatever possible to save their life.

Margaret Rollins shared her story about being a living organ donor.

Rollins gave her daughter a portion of her liver in 2018.

She was invited to speak at the free Learn at Lunch at Baptist Golden Triangle.

April is National Donate Life Month.

This is a time to raise awareness of organ and tissue donation.

Folks also learned how they can become organ donors.

