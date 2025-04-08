Organ donor speaks at Columbus’ Baptist Golden Triangle
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Good parents will give up the world for their children, including doing whatever possible to save their life.
Margaret Rollins shared her story about being a living organ donor.
Rollins gave her daughter a portion of her liver in 2018.
She was invited to speak at the free Learn at Lunch at Baptist Golden Triangle.
April is National Donate Life Month.
This is a time to raise awareness of organ and tissue donation.
Folks also learned how they can become organ donors.