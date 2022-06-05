Organization searches for families to host international students

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, MISS. (WCBI) – The Council for Educational Travel is looking for people to open their homes and welcome international students.

The Council for Educational Travel is searching for Mississippi and Alabama families who are interested in hosting international high school students.

Regional Director Jenny Memmott says there are dozens of students ready to start the program.

“All of the students that we have that are ready to come over are incredibly passionate about studying in the United States and they want to experience what normal life is like so I think opening a home and opening your heart is certainly making a kids dream come true,” said Memmott.

And here are a few things you need to know before signing up…

Families will have assigned students for 5 to 10 months.

Memmott is hopeful students and hosts’ parents will learn different cultural values from one another during their stay…she says you may also feel like you’ve learned something new about yourself too.

“I think this a good opportunity to create goodwill, cultural understanding and so were as the host is certainly changing the student’s life there is absolutely no doubt that the families and the community and the schools and everyone will benefit and be impacted as well,” said Memmott.

Memmott says it doesn’t matter how many dependents you already have in your home for hosting qualifications.

“We do not discriminate on what a host is and it could be a single person that is willing to open their home or it could be empty nesters. Parents with no children or parents with a lot of children so we are willing to take anyone that is willing to open their homes,” said Memmott

Memmott encourages families to consider the program due to its success over the years.

“Being a host family is very easy and the qualifications are that you have an open heart and an open mind. that you are willing to provide a bed for the student and 3 meals a day and some transportation,” said Memmott.

For further questions on how to participate or be a part, you can contact Jenny Memmott: jenny.memmott@cetusa.org