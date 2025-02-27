Organizations team up to provide food and necessities in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A community organization that helps formerly incarcerated people readjust to society teamed up with other organizations to get clothing, food, and other necessities to people in need in Columbus.

Paroled 2 Pride and the Columbus Recreation Department, with help from the Rech Foundation out of Jackson, held a distribution day at the 15th Street Church of God in Christ.

People were able to pick up food, clothing, hygiene items, and even toys for the kids.

Paroled 2 Pride Executive Director Sharon Jones said there are a lot of people still struggling in the community, but for her it’s also personal.

“And sometimes they’re struggling just trying to make ends meet, you know, with not a lot of pay, not a lot of income, and then with not 2 family homes. It’s a struggle for the moms, so I want to be able to make sure I can give back, because my mom was one of those single mothers trying to take care of her family in the community as well,” said Jones.

Paroled 2 Pride holds the giveaways about every other month.

