OSERVS hosts ball to fundraise for emergency volunteer services

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – They are raising the green Friday evening in Oktibbeha County.

Volunteers spent the morning decorating for the Shamrock Ball.

Money raised through ticket sales and donations will benefit OSERVS.

OSERVS is the Oktibbeha-Starkville Emergency Response Volunteer Services. Staff and volunteers work with the city and the county to prepare the community for disasters.

This is the new event space at the Hill and Moore on Robinson Road in Oktibbeha County.

The party starts at 7:30 Friday evening. For more information on how you can help OSERVS, you can go to their website at oservs.com

