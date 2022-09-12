Our First Taste of Fall

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Comfortable temperatures, low humidity, and lots of sunshine. It doesn’t get any better than this!

TONIGHT: Noticeably cooler! You may even consider wearing a jacket or hoodie outside. Low near 54° with clear skies. We haven’t seen temperatures this low since May 17th!

TUESDAY: Temperatures will be cool in the morning, but the sun will help us comfortably warm up by lunchtime. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 80s. High near 84°.

WEDNESDAY: Once again, it will be cool in the morning, but temperatures will warm into the 80s by afternoon. High near 87° with sunny skies.

REST OF THE WEEK: The rest of the week looks dry and sunny. High temperatures will be warm, but humidity will be low. Overnight temperatures will dip down into the mid 60s. Get outside and enjoy this dry period while it lasts!

Have a great night!