Our Hair, Our CROWN, and the Act behind it all

COLUMBUS, Miss., (WCBI) – Hair can be a focal point for an African American person. It is a way of expressing themselves outwardly. African American hair texture can be manipulated and transformed into anything you can dream. In Mississippi and Alabama, that expression has become a focal point of proposed legislation.

So far, several attempts to pass the CROWN Act have failed.

Over centuries, African American hair has always been a focal point. In the Egyptian times, all the way through slavery, braids served as a road map. Now, braids, weave, afros, relaxed hair, dreadlocks, and every style in between are seen as means of expression. Courtney Harris, a hair stylist and educator, says that throughout its evolution, African American hair has served as more than fashion.

“During slavery, even in the Egyptian times, African hair has always been a roadmap — a roadmap to gentrification now — as well as a roadmap to those that were seeking a safe place. And right now, in 2026, blacks, African Americans, they seek a safe place in the salons now,” Harris said.

It’s also been at the center of legislation as 25 states across the U.S. have passed the Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural hair or CROWN Act. It prevents a company from discriminating against someone because of their hair. Representative Kabir Karriem says the CROWN Act has been presented in the Mississippi legislature but has yet to make it out of committee.

“We should not be discriminated against because of our hairstyles. All of our hairstyles are different, and it should not be based on how close you are to your centric thinking,” Karriem said.

Harris says there’s been an evolution of African American hair. And more and more, people are going back to natural or relaxed hair. Back to their roots, literally.

“And I’m gonna blame it on society. What we see, we like. And the great thing about ethnic hair, it doesn’t go out of style. Short hair, long hair even midlength hair, we have ways to tame it and it’s only an adornment.”

As the lyrics of songwriter India Arie’s song goes, we are not our hair, we are not our skin. Rather we are people, the souls that live within. And whatever the weather, our hair will always be our crown.

The CROWN Act was introduced this legislative term by Rep. Omeria Scott, but again died in committee the first week of February.

