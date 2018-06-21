Outstanding Felony drug warrant issued to Iuka woman

Below is a press release from The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office.

- Advertisement -

On June 20, 2018, Tishomingo Sheriff’s deputies arrested CYNTHIA TEETER for an outstanding FELONY WARRANT for POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHAMPHETAMINE). The arrest and warrant stemmed from an investigation that began several months ago. More arrests are pending in this particular investigation.

CYNTHIA TEETER, 41-year-old, white female of 1000 North Pearl Street Apt #17D Iuka, Mississippi was officially served with FELONY WARRANT for POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METHAMPHETAMINE). TEETER remains in custody at the Tishomingo County Jail awaiting bond. This case will be presented to the next available Grand Jury.