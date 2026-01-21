Over $40 million in funds to be awarded to parts of Alabama

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Over $40 million in funding is being awarded to parts of Alabama.

Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation announced that money from the state transportation funding will be given to cities and counties for road and bridge repairs.

The funding is made available through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II.

The Rebuild Alabama Act requires a minimum of $30 million to be set aside for the ATRIP-II Program.

25 projects have been selected. The closest to our viewing area is Tuscaloosa County for the reconstruction of Julia Tutwiler Drive and

improvements on Campus Drive.

Last year, Pickens County was awarded a little over $1.4 Million for intersection and drainage improvements at U.S. Highway 82 and State Road 17.

