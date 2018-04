CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Joint department arrests land two Tupelo men in jail last night.

Jacammeric Smith, 19, and Brice Ford, 22, were picked up on Highway 245 in Okolona.

During the arrest, law enforcement recovered a handgun, along with 5 ounces of Marijuana and over $700 cash.

The two are charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, enhanced with firearm.