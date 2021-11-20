Overnight cold front Sunday night drops temperatures down into the 50s

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Temperatures top out in the mid to high 60s Sunday afternoon before a strong evening cold front drops temperatures back down into the 50s. A slow climb in temperatures back into the 60s will drop down to the 50s yet again as another cold front move through on Thursday.

SUNDAY: Temperatures reach their highest for the next week in the mid 60s. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies are expected as a cold front makes it’s way into the area late in the day. Elevated rain chances with this front mean that at least most of us will get some rain across the area. As of now the latest models show rain moving in around our dinnertime hour and leaving by midnight.