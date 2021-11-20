Overnight cold front Sunday night drops temperatures down into the 50s
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Temperatures top out in the mid to high 60s Sunday afternoon before a strong evening cold front drops temperatures back down into the 50s. A slow climb in temperatures back into the 60s will drop down to the 50s yet again as another cold front move through on Thursday.
SUNDAY: Temperatures reach their highest for the next week in the mid 60s. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies are expected as a cold front makes it’s way into the area late in the day. Elevated rain chances with this front mean that at least most of us will get some rain across the area. As of now the latest models show rain moving in around our dinnertime hour and leaving by midnight.
NEXT WEEK: Sunday’s cold front will drop temperatures back into the 50s and it will stay that way throughout much of next week. Lows drop down to freezing temperatures early in the week before slowly rebounding into the mid 40s. Temperatures slowly climb to touch 60 before another cold front on Thursday stifles the warming trend. The week remains mostly dry with the exception of rain chances accompanying the Sunday and Thursday fronts.