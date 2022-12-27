Overnight fire at Shuqualak Lumber leaves major damage

SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – An overnight fire caused major damage at a Noxubee County lumber operation.

A kiln caught fire around 10:30 Monday night at the Planer Mill Division of Shuqualak Lumber.

Two kilns were damaged in the blaze.

The kilns are used to dry lumber before it is shipped.

Early indications were that a faulty relay switch may have been the issue.

Firefighters from Shuqualak and Macon battled the blaze until around 7:30 this morning, and crews were on hand after that to watch for hot spots.

The sub-freezing temperatures presented some challenges, but firefighters said it could have been worse.

“It could’ve been down in the teens like it was last – like it was Friday night. It would’ve been bad because everything would’ve probably frozen over and everything. So, it’s just a blessing that it wasn’t any worse,” said Chief Leon McClendon, Shuqualak Volunteer Fire Department.

There were no injuries. Shuqualak Lumber plans on rebuilding what was damaged.

