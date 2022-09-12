Overnight front steals the show to start week

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A cold front overnight Sunday into Monday brings highs into the low 80s and lows into the 50s. Clear skies and lack of rain chance will help afternoon temperatures shoot back into the upper 80s by Thursday.

MONDAY: The isolated shower is possible but it will be mostly clear skies off the back of an overnight cold front. Highs hover around 80s while the low takes a huge drop into the 50s.

TUESDAY: Clear skies will help the afternoon high improve rapidly into the mid 80s. Lows touch the 50s once again overnight. No rain is expected Tuesday.