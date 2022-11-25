Overnight rain likely, mostly dry Black Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain develops across the state overnight but moves out Friday. More rain is expected Saturday evening.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly cloudy with rain developing across the state, becoming heavy over the southern half of the state. Rain totals up to 2″ are possible south of US 82. Lows will be in the 50s.

BLACK FRIDAY: Pre-dawn rain is likely but will be moving out to the east after daybreak. Save for a few lingering showers, most of the day should be mostly cloudy and dry with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: The day begins dry, but the clouds remain ahead of another rain chance. Showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will develop into the region Saturday evening. Any chance of stronger storm activity should remain confined to the Pine Belt/Gulf Coast regions where more unstable air resides. We’ll monitor in case things change.

SUNDAY: Expect slow clearing and a breezy day with highs in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The week begins sunny on Monday with highs in the mid 60s. Clouds quickly increase again Tuesday as highs near 70 degrees. Rain and storms are likely once again Tuesday night into Wednesday, and these could pose a potential severe weather threat…stay tuned!