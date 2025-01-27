Overnight rain then gradual clearing

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Gloomy weather will give way to gradual clearing heading into Monday with a warming trend coming this week.

TONIGHT: It has been such a rainy Sunday, and the rain will stick around throughout the overnight hours. I expect the rain to clear by 7 am, and we will be left with heavy cloud coverage in the morning. Temperatures will hold strong into the low 40s tonight with a calm wind.

MONDAY: A lingering shower could be possible from Sunday’s system, but we will begin to see gradual clearing throughout the day. Temperatures will be mild tomorrow afternoon into the low to mid 50s area wide.

WARMING UP: Looking towards the rest of the week, temperatures will slowly begin to climb throughout the week in advance of our next rain chance Thursday night into Friday. Get ready for some temperatures in the 60s!