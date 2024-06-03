Overnight storms possible, daily storm chances continue

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Storms possible through Monday night, rain chances continue until we dry out late week

TONIGHT: There is the potential for an overnight line of showers and storms which may bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail. There is a level 2/5 severe risk for western portions of Mississippi, and level 1 for the majority of our area. The threat is highest along and west of I-55, but there is some risk for strong to severe storms to hold on and pass through likely along and south of US-82 late tonight into the early morning hours. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower 70s.

TOMORROW: Skies tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, but we will still warm up into the upper 80s across our corner of Mississippi and into western Alabama. The potential for rain continues for Wednesday at 40%, with a couple storms possible. After sunset and into the overnight hours temperatures will dip once again into the lower 70s.

REST OF WEEK: Thursday we will approach the 90 degree mark, and rain chances drop slightly to 20%. Thursday into Friday a cold front will pass through, which should temper humidity into the weekend. The lower humidity should make conditions more comfortable for a few days, even with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 80s.

