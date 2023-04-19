Oxford Ashley HomeStore, Make-A-Wish grant wish for teen with cancer

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A teen battling blood cancer saw one of his wishes come true.

Oxford’s Ashley HomeStore and the Make-A-Wish Foundation partnered up to give Tristian Miller a bedroom makeover.

Miller was diagnosed with Lymphoblastic Lymphoma when he was 13.

He said his dream relaxation space was to benefit more than just himself.

“The wish wasn’t really just about me, “said Miller. “It was about the family you know. It was not just me going through treatment. It was them as well because they were taking me to appointments, watching me go through everything. They were the ones up at midnight changing outlines and different medicines. They were the ones there making sure I took my Lovenox shots, and blood thinners whenever I had to. They’ve been there throughout the whole thing so it’s not just me.”

Miller aspires to be an electrician and a mentor to children in need.

