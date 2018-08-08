Oxford downtown parking garage public meeting set

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Oxford has set a meeting that could impact tourists, students and locals alike.

On the agenda, the possibility of bringing a parking garage to the city’s famed square.

Innovative Construction Management and Oxford city leaders will be there to provide more information and answer any questions.

Parking near the Square can get hectic, especially around football season and events like the Double Decker Arts Fest.

However, in a congested downtown area, something may have to be torn down, to build up such a large project.

The meeting is open to the public and will take place Thursday at 5 p.m. in city hall.