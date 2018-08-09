Oxford flight instructor to face 3 years probation

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford flight instructor who gave lessons and flew charter flights while his airman’s certificate was void will serve 3 years probation.

Charles B Phillips, 54, entered a plea agreement admitting guilt in two counts of a 60 count indictment against him.

The second count says Phillips provided flight instruction to Oxford dentist Jason Farese when he was not legally certified to teach lessons.

The certification in question was not renewed due to a medical condition.

Farese was the pilot of a private plane that crashed near Tuscaloosa in August 2016 killing Farese, his wife Lea and two other couples.

The NTSB accident report cited pilot error as part of the reason the plane crashed.