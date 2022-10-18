Oxford man arrested and a dog is recovering from a gunshot wound

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- An Oxford man is arrested following an altercation that led to a dog being shot.

Police arrived at a home on Anchorage Road where two men were injured and a dog suffered from a gunshot wound.

Markeeya Judson was one of the guys involved and was arrested for Aggravated Assault.

His bond was set at $20,000 but a hold was placed on Judson for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Oxford Police say the dog is at home recovering.