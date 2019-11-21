Oxford man charged with drive-by shooting

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Police in Oxford said they found the driver involved in a shooting outside Buffalo Wild Wings.

Bparis Parks, of Batesville, has been charged with a drive-by shooting.

- Advertisement -

Earlier this month, officers responded to Buffalo Wild Wings for a panic alarm.

Once on the scene, oxford PD learned Bparis’ brother, Bobby Parks, had been in an altercation, with another employee the night before, at the restaurant.

The next day Bobby Parks was picked up by an unknown person. Police now think that Bparis Parks was the driver who picked him up.

As the two men were leaving, police alleged Bobby Parks fired six shots towards a person he mistook as the other employee he got into an argument with.

Bobby was arrested for allegedly shooting into an occupied dwelling.

A warrant was issued for the driver Bbparis.

On Tuesday, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department took Parks into custody during a traffic stop.

Parks was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $50,000 dollar bond.