Oxford man charged with Exploitation of a Vulnerable Person
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man is facing multiple charges after the department took a walk-in report regarding money being taken from a vulnerable adult.
Over the span of 10 months, around $10,000 was Cashapped out of the reporting parties account.
35-year-old Demarius Dontae Carothers was arrested and charged with Exploitation of a Vulnerable Person.
Carothers was also found with a stolen firearm in his possession and was discovered to be a convicted felon.
He was then charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.
Bond will be set by a Municipal Court Judge.