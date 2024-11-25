Oxford man charged with Exploitation of a Vulnerable Person

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man is facing multiple charges after the department took a walk-in report regarding money being taken from a vulnerable adult.

Over the span of 10 months, around $10,000 was Cashapped out of the reporting parties account.

35-year-old Demarius Dontae Carothers was arrested and charged with Exploitation of a Vulnerable Person.

Carothers was also found with a stolen firearm in his possession and was discovered to be a convicted felon.

He was then charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Bond will be set by a Municipal Court Judge.

