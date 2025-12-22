Oxford man faces grooming charges after a juvenile threatens self harm online

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A concerning social media post ends with an Oxford man facing a grooming charge.

On Tuesday, November 25, Lafayette County Deputies performed a welfare check after a juvenile made threats of self-harm online.

When deputies made contact with the juvenile, they were told of an alleged sexual misconduct that happened in Lafayette County.

Investigators were notified, and after an investigation, 67-year-old Dennis Wayne Mitchell was arrested.

Mitchell has been charged with grooming and was given a $75,000 bond.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.