Oxford man found dead in Yalobusha County

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- A man reported missing in the Oxford area is found dead.

32-year-old Curtis Vaughn of Oxford was reported missing Tuesday, March 21st, and was last seen at 11 pm on Monday, March 20th.

Wednesday, March 22nd, Vaughn was located in Yalobusha County.

Vaughn’s death is under a criminal investigation and the Oxford Police Department asks anyone with information related to Vaughn’s death to contact the department.