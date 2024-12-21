Oxford PD make an arrest for Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford Police have made an arrest for Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult.

Oxford PD responded to Lyles Drive for a report of credit card fraud.

Over $9,000 worth of charges had been charged through a credit card belonging to a vulnerable adult.

29-year-old Hannah Russell of Oxford was arrested and taken before a Municipal Court judge to receive a bond.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Russell.

