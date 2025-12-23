Oxford Police and Municipal Court provide a second chance for citizens with outstanding misdemeanor warrants

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford Police and Oxford Municipal Court are getting into the Holiday Spirit.

From now until February 28, they are allowing anyone with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant a chance to resolve those warrants without the fear of arrest or additional fees or bail.

If you have a current misdemeanor warrant, you can go to the Oxford Municipal Court Clerk, and they will remove your warrant and give you a new court date.

It’s not a free pass, but a second chance.

There is no additional fee for this. If you have questions, you can call City Court at the number provided or go in person. It is located at 72 F.D. Buddy East Parkway, Suite 200.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X