Oxford police host NightCap giveaway to help prevent drink spiking

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – One undeniable danger that many young people face is the risk of their drinks being spiked with a harmful substance. It happens more often than one would think.

“This is one of those things where, whether it is students or their parents, it’s just a concern across the country,” said Oxford Police Public Information Officer Breck Jones. “We wanted to give people an option and an extra preventative measure where people could go and have a good time, but feel safe at the same time.”

The Oxford Police Department decided to host a Nightcap Drink Spiking Prevention night to give away protective covers for open drinks.

The covers are simple to use. One wears it on their wrist when they go out, and slip it over the open glass to protect themselves from any substance someone may try to give them.

Jones said this isn’t the only protective measure they’re taking.

“Some of the things we’ve been able to come up with, like our drink safe coasters, which test for two different substances that are common for drink spiking, and ride-safe which is a way people can get back to campus if they’ve been out at the bars safely,” Jones said.

Jones said if people are out and feel unsafe, ask the bartender for an “angel shot.”

“Whether they’re with somebody or they need something, or they think their drink may have been spiked, it lets the bartender know that this person needs help,” Jones said. “You know people are going to go out, but you want to make sure that they are in a safe environment and give peace of mind to their parents.”

There is a Safe Site tent set up across from Funky’s in Oxford in case anyone ever feels unsafe or has questions. Oxford police will be on-site to assist you.

