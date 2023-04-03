Oxford police investigate deadly single-car crash on Sunday

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oxford Police Department continues to investigate a fatal single-car crash.

20-year-old Mayanity Alridge of Bay Springs died in the Sunday morning crash.

Police said the car overturned.

The accident happened on Gertrude Ford by Old Taylor Road in Oxford.

Alridge died at Baptist Memorial Hospital.

The other occupant was reported to be in stable condition.

