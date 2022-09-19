Oxford police officer responds to call about choking infant

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford police released an incredible video of an officer saving an infant’s life.

This is body camera footage from this past Thursday after 911 received a call about a baby not being able to breathe.

Officer Ortiz, whose first name was not released, took the child and began lifesaving measures.

The object stuck in the infant’s throat was removed, and he was taken to the hospital.

OPD says that the child has recovered and is doing fine.