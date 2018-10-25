Oxford Police search for attempted assault & kidnapping suspect

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- Police in Oxford are looking for suspect after an attempted assault and kidnapping.
Police have released images of the suspects vehicle and a ball cap, police believe is key evidence in the alleged crime.
The incident happened Saturday on Van Buren Avenue near South 5th Street.
The victim states she was grabbed from behind by an unknown white male wearing a dark colored zip up jacket, orange or red shirt, khaki’s and a tan Costa ball cap.
Oxford Police released video of the suspects vehicle pulling into the Ford Center parking lot at around 8 p.m. Saturday night.
Police say the woman fought the man off and he ran off on foot back to the parking lot, getting in a newer model white car before heading north towards West Jackson Avenue.
Police are asking if anyone saw anything, or was in that parking lot between 7:45 p.m. and 8:10 p.m., to call them.
A $5,000 reward is being offered in the case.
If you have any information please contact Investigator Fortner at 662-232-2400 or sfortner@oxfordpolice.net.