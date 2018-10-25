Oxford Police search for attempted assault & kidnapping suspect

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- Police in Oxford are looking for suspect after an attempted assault and kidnapping.

Police have released images of the suspects vehicle and a ball cap, police believe is key evidence in the alleged crime.

- Advertisement -

The incident happened Saturday on Van Buren Avenue near South 5th Street.

The victim states she was grabbed from behind by an unknown white male wearing a dark colored zip up jacket, orange or red shirt, khaki’s and a tan Costa ball cap.

Oxford Police released video of the suspects vehicle pulling into the Ford Center parking lot at around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say the woman fought the man off and he ran off on foot back to the parking lot, getting in a newer model white car before heading north towards West Jackson Avenue.

Police are asking if anyone saw anything, or was in that parking lot between 7:45 p.m. and 8:10 p.m., to call them.

A $5,000 reward is being offered in the case.

If you have any information please contact Investigator Fortner at 662-232-2400 or sfortner@oxfordpolice.net.