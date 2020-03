OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford School District will be closed on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17.

The OSD Central Office will be open on Monday and Tuesday, but all school offices will be closed.

All school activities, athletic events, games and practices are canceled effective Thursday, March 13 through Tuesday, March 17.

The district asked that anyone in the district who has traveled internationally to fill out a form on its website.