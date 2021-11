Oxford suspect arrested for stalking and pulling a weapon

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- An Oxford man is arrested on stalking charges that involved a weapon. Lyndon Mosley is accused of pulling a weapon on someone at a gas pump on University Avenue. The incident happened on November 11th. On November 16th, Mosley was charged with Aggravated Stalking. Mosley’s bond is set at 25 hundred dollars.