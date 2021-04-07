Oxford woman arrested after child tests positive for amphetamines

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford woman is arrested after a newborn child in her care tested positive for amphetamines.

Oxford Police arrested 35-year-old Lashetta Nicole Hickinbottom on April 5, after notification from Child Protective Services.

Police said the investigation began on March 8.

After that, a warrant for Hickinbottom was issued for Child Neglect.

Hichinbottom was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

She was given a bond of 20 thousand dollars by a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge.