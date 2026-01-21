COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Scattered showers will be the main story as a cold front pushes through the area. After this we turn our attention to this weekend where a wintry mix is expected to cover NE Mississippi and West Alabama.

TODAY: Make sure to pack the rain gear today as scattered showers will be possible today, especially as we start heading into the afternoon. We stay all day with cloudy skies and high temperatures reaching the low to mid 50s. It will be a bit breezy at times too as wind gusts can approach 20 mph at times.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers remain in the forecast for tonight, becoming light as you wake up Thursday morning. Low temperatures will be warmer than they have been recently as we will drop down between the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: Early morning showers will lead to mostly dry conditions by the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies with some decreasing clouds by the afternoon as highs reach the low 50s.

WINTRY MIX WEEKEND: Models continue to show consistency with the combination of very cold arctic air and a low pressure system in The Gulf bringing lots of moisture into the area. An early look at the timeline looks to have the start time being late Friday night/midnight Saturday and continuing all the way through Sunday evening. All modes of winter precipitation including freezing rain, sleet, and snow is possible leading to heavy impacts throughout the area. This is the time to start creating a plan to prepare for this weekend’s winter storm.