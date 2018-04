CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop ends with two Vardaman men in jail on cocaine possession charges.

William Crowley, 28, and James Brownlee, 45, were pulled over on Highway 46 In Clay County last Friday.

- Advertisement -

The duo is charged with Possession of Cocaine.

Crowley is also facing a DUI Charge.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says the investigation into this incident is ongoing.