Parade held for Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – April is National Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month.

In West Point some of the youngest residents took to the streets to raise awareness – in the cutest way possible.

Sally Kate Winters Family Services organized a chidren’s parade to take the message to the streets.

The youngsters got a Police and Fire Department escort as they marched, and rode, through Downtown West Point uniting under the theme of “No Excuse for Child Abuse.”

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.