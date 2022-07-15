Parents of five-year-old facing charges after he was missing for hours

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The parents of the five-year-old Lee County boy who was missing for almost 12 hours Thursday are facing charges.

Robert Holcomb Junior was found in the Green Street, Highway 45 area about 10:00 last night. He was found unharmed, almost three miles from home.

Lee County deputies followed up on a 911 tip and discovered the child.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, the child was alert, wet and dehydrated.

Late Friday afternoon, Johnson held a press conference with updates. He announced the parents, Amber Elizabeth Lindsey and Robert Holcomb Senior have been arrested in connection to the case.

“When the responsibility lies on your shoulders that a five year old child is missing and you know that child is helpless, that is an enormous weight to carry,” Johnson said.

Both parents are charged with felony child neglect and possession of a meth.

The child is in custody of child protective services.