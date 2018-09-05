Parents of Penn State hazing victim reach settlement with fraternity

The parents of a Penn State student who died in a hazing incident last year say they’ve reached a settlement with their son’s fraternity. Nineteen-year-old Timothy Piazza suffered head and abdominal injuries after an alcohol-fueled hazing ritual.

His family’s settlement with the Beta Theta Pi fraternity mandates a number of reforms. They include requiring all chapters nationwide to be alcohol-free by 2020. Tom Kline, an attorney representing the Piazza family, said the reforms are to make fraternities safer.

“All of this is to try to push forward something good that can come out of something that was so horrible and something so tragic,” Kline said.

The settlement, an undisclosed amount, still allows the parents to move forward with claims against individuals. Twenty-five defendants still face charges in connection with Piazza’s death.