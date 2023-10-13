Parents of Tupelo murder victim hope daughter’s memory lives on

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The triple murder that impacted the lives of many families. 21-year-old Jessica Pannell was one of the victims that evening in Tupelo.

Her parents shared how their strong faith has kept them going and how they are also making sure their daughter’s giving spirit lives on.

Orlando and Chandra Pannell’s lives were changed forever that July evening two years ago.

“I just pray every day, we are pushing every day because we miss our baby,” said Chandra Pannell.

And the passage of time doesn’t make things easier.

“I tell people all the time, one second at a time. Not one day, not one minute. Just one second at a time because one second it could change and we will be right back down that path,” said Orlando Pannell.

Photos and mementos from Jessica Pannell’s life are on display in the Pannell’s living room. While they cherish the memories, Orlando and Chandra Pannell are making sure their daughter’s passion for helping others lives on.

“She was a giver, worked with the community,” said Chandra Pannell.

The family started the JessWay Foundation, which is part of a scholarship fund named after Jessica Pannell. There is an annual fundraiser at SkateZone in Tupelo. Orlando Pannell said JessWay has special meaning for anyone who knew his daughter.

“It’s a way Jess would have done it, and it kind of stuck. A lot of kids have taken the name JessWay, seen it on license plates, and a lot of t-shirts. It’s something, Jess’s Way,” said Orlando Pannell.

Orlando Pannell, who is also a pastor, has helped organize community rallies, encouraging people to look for nonviolent ways to settle disputes. The Pannells said parents must teach their children to respect themselves, and others.

“Please, talk to kids, children about the consequences, of having guns, knives, anything you want to do bodily harm, to someone else. There’s a consequence,” said Orlando Pannell.

The Pannells said they will continue to rely on their strong Christian faith, family, and friends as they move forward, Jess’s way. And they hoped to have a community-wide rally promoting nonviolence before the end of the year.

